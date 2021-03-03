HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 23,795 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

SIVR opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

