HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,724 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.92.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

