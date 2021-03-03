HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,837 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,098,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 879,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

