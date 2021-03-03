HighTower Advisors LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

