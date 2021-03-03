HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,352,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after buying an additional 581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

