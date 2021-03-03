HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $17.23 Million in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 275,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after acquiring an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of IBTX opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,613 shares of company stock worth $16,747,031. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

