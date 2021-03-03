HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,514 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $248.18 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $259.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.03.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.