Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

