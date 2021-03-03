Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Buys £5,270.45 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch acquired 4,583 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £5,270.45 ($6,885.88).

Andrew Sutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Andrew Sutch acquired 484 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £585.64 ($765.14).

Shares of LON SONG opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

