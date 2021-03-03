Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to Hold

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HCXLF opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

