HNI (NYSE:HNI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HNI opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 56.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

