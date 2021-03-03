HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 40826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Specifically, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,952,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 97,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

