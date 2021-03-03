HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Cap Hits $3.14 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00005365 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $66,637.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.89 or 0.00479585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00078175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00084463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.55 or 0.00492664 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

