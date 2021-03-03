Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) stock opened at GBX 955 ($12.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 960.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 921.29. Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

About Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

