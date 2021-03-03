Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.95

Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.95 and traded as high as $35.06. Hooker Furniture shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 24,356 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $410.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $328,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 552.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 39.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.