HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $286,555.78 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $286,555.78 and $857,424.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00775088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

