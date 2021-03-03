Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the January 28th total of 275,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 138,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

