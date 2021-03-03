Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

HRZN traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,915. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $248.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

