Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508,000 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt makes up 3.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 176,461 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,765 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 159,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 44,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,001. The stock has a market cap of $785.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,563,919 shares of company stock valued at $63,292,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

