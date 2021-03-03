HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cannonball Research increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HUBS stock opened at $517.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $547.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -285.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

