Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading Up 6.2%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares were up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,456,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,409,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

