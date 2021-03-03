Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $220.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.