Hyperion Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $42,002.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00784744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00062041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 161,609,964 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

