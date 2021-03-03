Hyve Tops One Day Trading Volume of $508,749.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $508,749.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00482854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00074667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00079467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00486964 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,620,822 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.

Hyve Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.