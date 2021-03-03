ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR stock opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.