IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IDACORP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDACORP stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

