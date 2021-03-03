Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading Up 12.8%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 1,391,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 556,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $165.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

