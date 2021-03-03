Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 16,627 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $60,348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $14,293,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

NYSE GPK opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

