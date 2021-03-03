Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,811 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inphi were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

