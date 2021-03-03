Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average is $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.79 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

