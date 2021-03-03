Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $566,000 Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $269,917,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,901.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,772 shares of company stock valued at $38,350,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.46.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

