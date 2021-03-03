Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $658,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 341,308 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,628 shares of company stock worth $9,263,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

