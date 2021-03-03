Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $551,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.