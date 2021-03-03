Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,787 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quidel were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 463.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.17.

Shares of QDEL opened at $161.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

