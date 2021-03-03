IMI (LON:IMI) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,132.50 ($14.80).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,291.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.52. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.