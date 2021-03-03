Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 823.3% from the January 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

