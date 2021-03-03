Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 208,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,788. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

