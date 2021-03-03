Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.59 and last traded at $112.14. Approximately 331,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 491,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,362 shares of company stock valued at $115,224,174 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.