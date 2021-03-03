Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,404 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 154.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBCP stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $463.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

