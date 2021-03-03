Independent Research Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

Shares of ETR MOR traded down €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €85.08 ($100.09). 250,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.01. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €96.76.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

