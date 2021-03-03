Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

IDEXY opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.