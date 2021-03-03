Informa’s (IFJPY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt lowered Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Informa has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $17.21.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

