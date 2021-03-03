Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Down 8.8%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.63. 1,064,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,221,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of research firms have commented on IEA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $358.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $951,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth about $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

