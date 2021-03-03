ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.