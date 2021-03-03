(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.59 ($11.29).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.