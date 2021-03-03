Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$28.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.03.

TSE INE opened at C$23.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.95. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

