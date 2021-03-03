Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Innospec by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,380,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,119 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 91,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $105.50.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

