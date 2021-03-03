Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVFH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 153,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,880. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

