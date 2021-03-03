Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Lowered to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Inseego stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

