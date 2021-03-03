Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADC opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

